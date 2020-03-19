THE Ogun State government on Thursday, March 19, banned high-density social gatherings in both private and public schools across the state.

Kunle Somorin, chief press secretary to the governor, who announced this in a statement, said all measures would be reviewed at regular intervals in response to the development surrounding the Coronavirus disease.

According to him, schools are to proceed on a break after school hours on Friday, March 20, while regular and special religious programmes are banned forthwith with immediate effect.

The state government also urged all parents and guardians who have their children and wards in any boarding facility within the state to immediately evacuate them and return them to their respective homes at the close of schools on Friday, March 20.

He said that Governor Dapo Abiodun thankfully acknowledged and appreciated religious leaders for their advice, understanding solidarity, and support, “as we jointly search for a solution to the pandemic and for their cooperation to observe all safety measures in the overall interest of our State and common humanity. In addition, non-essential travels should be limited whilst also avoiding high-density gatherings.”

