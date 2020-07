ONDO Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro is dead. Adegbenro died at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

A reliable government official, who confirmed to The Nation, said his death was not related to COVID-19.

The source said an official statement would soon be issued soon.

His death however caused panic among health officials and members of the Ondo State Task Force on COVID-19.

