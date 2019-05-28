VICE Pdesident Yemi Osinbajo has commended Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo, for constructing Women and Children hospital in Gombe state.

Osinbajo gave the commendation while inaugurating the 250 capacity Women and Children hospital in Gombe on Monday.

Osinbajo noted that the project had become imperative because it would go a long way in addressing health challenges in the state.

“This is a project that is dear to the heart of the President because he has publicly stated that one of the key policies of his administration is access to health care.

“I am happy that Dankwambo-led administration constructed this beautiful edifice which is commendable,” he said.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Kennedy Ishaya, said the decision to construct the hospital was informed by the poor maternal and child health indices in the state, as well as the entire region.

According to him, in every 100,000 child birth, they have 1,500 maternal deaths, hence the need to construct the hospital.

The Vice President also inaugurated Hasssan Model School in Gombe, which was re-constructed at the cost of N736 million.

The commissioner of Education, Malam Abdullahi Isiaku, explained that the school was the first elementary school in the state, established in 1924 by the colonial masters.

He said the school was upgraded to secondary school in 2007, with 110 teaching and non-teaching staff. (NAN)

