KAFAYAT Oyetola, the wife of Gov. Isiaka Oyetola of Osun, on Tuesday inaugurated campaign against open defecation in rural communities in the state with a promise to end the menace.

Oyetola, who was speaking at the inauguration in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of the state, described open defecation as a major challenge borne out of an age-long practice by the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the Office of the First Lady and the state Rural Water and Environmental Sanitation Agency (RUWESA).

She said that research had shown that open defecation was one of the factors leading to high mortality rate among children under the age of five.

“Every time we step out to openly defecate, we are deliberately inviting water borne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera and typhoid.

“Another crucial consequence of open defecation is that diseases arising from the practice can negatively affect the education of children by making them miss school when they are sick,” Oyetola said.

The first lady, therefore, appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, transporters, among others to support her campaign against open defecation.

“We shall visit schools and other public places for the sole purpose of driving the use of the toilet campaign.

“The time has come to free our state of open defecation and let us imbibe the practice of using toilet and enhance our health,” she said.

Mr Gboyega Alabi, the Deputy Governor said it was worrisome that “Nigeria is the second country in the world practicing open defecation”.

Alabi appealed to Nigerians to change their attitude toward open defecation and embrace cleanliness.

He said that the state government was ready to partner with Federal Government in achieving open defecation-free Nigeria by 2023.

Prof. Olalekan Yinusa, the Supervisor for Rural Development and Community Affairs said Osun government was ready to support Federal Government to end open defecation by 2023.

Yinusa said that government had built toilets in schools, hospitals and in motor parks across the state for people to defecate.

Mr Tope Akinwumi, the President of Environmental Officer Association of Nigeria, Osun chapter said it was worrisome that more than 105 million Nigerians “do not have access to safe toilets’’.

Akinwumi said out of the figure, more that three million Nigerians practice open defecation.

According to him, open defecation pollutes the environment and causes health problems in the country.

Akinwumi appealed to state government to employ more environmental officers and re-introduce monthly sanitation to curb open defecation in the state.

Mr Sunday Akindele, a lecturer at Osun State University said Nigeria needed two million toilets between now and 2025 to curb open defecation.

Akindele appeals to all Nigerians to support the Federal Government to end open defecation in the country.

Sept. 3, 2019

