Osun has recorded one more death from coronavirus, bringing the total number of lives lost in connection with the virus in the state to nine.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the State’s Commissioner For Health, in a statement in Osogbo on Wednesday, said that eight fresh cases were also recorded in the state.

Isamotu said the new cases were contacts of previous confirmed cases in the state.

The commissioner also said that 12 patients were discharged from the state’s isolation and treatment centers after they had fully recovered.

He said that with the new coronavirus cases, the number of confirmed cases in the state had risen to 367, with 175 active cases.

Isamotu said that the state had successfully treated and discharged 183 patients, while nine deaths had so far been recorded.

The commissioner appealed to citizens and residents to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus.(NAN)

-Jul, 22. 2020 @ 20:09 GMT |

