Osun has recorded fresh 17 coronavirus cases, barely 24 hours after 37 cases were recorded.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the State’s Commissioner For Health, in a statement in Osogbo on Thursday, said the fresh cases were contacts of previous confirmed cases in the state.

Isamotu also said that seven patients were discharged from the state’s treatment and isolation centre.

The Commissioner said with the new cases, the number of confirmed cases in the state had risen to 335 with 182 active cases.

Isamotu said the state had successfully treated and discharged 145 patients, while eight deaths had been recorded.

He appealed to citizens of the State to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus.(NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 00:00 GMT

