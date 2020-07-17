THE Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA) has distributed palliative items to some HIV support groups in the state in order to cushion the effects of COVID-19-related challenges.

The items were presented to the groups on Friday by the wife of Oyo State governor and OYSACA Chairman, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde.

Mrs Makinde, who was represented by Dr Waheed Abass, the OYSACA Executive Secretary, said the initiative was to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on People Living With HIV (PLWH).

She said that the state government was passionate about the welfare of the PLWH, being a major part of the people who are greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Apart from the distribution of relief package, the agency is poised at ensuring their members with required qualifications are offered employment in the ongoing recruitment exercise in the state and beyond.

“Oyo and Ogbomoso zones have previously enjoyed donations during the 2019 World AIDS Day commemoration and would still be among those to benefit in the next tranche of palliative distribution exercise which would commence soon.

“The Agency is working assiduously in making sure that stigma and discrimination against PLWH is reduced to the barest minimum, while also ensuring that they live fulfilled lives and achieve their goals without fear,” she said.

Similarly, Dr Kayode Ogunkunle, OYSACA Project Manager, enjoined them to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols by NCDC and Ministry of Health to prevent them from contracting the deadly virus.

Ogunkunle said that PLWH must prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19 because people with chronic health conditions were worst affected.

Mr Sunday Popoola, a member of Hope in Life Support Group, Saki, expressed profound appreciation to the governor’s wife for considering their welfare at a time of pandemic.

Mr Raheed Owotutu, the Chairman, Kasamadupe Support Group, Iseyin, also expressed joy over the gesture.

Owotutu also requested that the government should urgently provide them with employment opportunities and empowerment for them to be able to take proper care of their families.

“Rather than give us fish to eat, we implore the government to teach us how to fish. This palliative will soon finish and we would be helpless again.

“Some of us are graduates while some are skilled in different vocations. We need jobs to be able to take care of ourselves and our family,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among items distributed were noodles, spaghetti, macaroni, cassava flakes, sugar, salt and biscuits among others. (NAN)

– Jul. 17, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

