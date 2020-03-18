A socio-political group, Omituntun Initiative in Diaspora (OID), has assured prospective international investors that Oyo State is investment-friendly and coronavirus- free.

The OID spokesperson, Ayotomiwa Adebayo, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coronavirus has caused worldwide concerns since its outbreak in China in December 2019.

“The impact of COVID-19 epidemic on the economy cannot be overemphasized as the globe is evolving into a global village.

“COVID-19 is killing in thousands and consequently causing several advanced economies to gradually shut down,” Adebayo said.

He, however, said that Oyo State was free of the virus, adding that the Seyi Makinde administration had evolved several strategies aimed at sustaining this healthy status.

“Like all well-meaning Nigerians and other International groups, OID is not unaware of the global dismay that coronavirus is causing.

“Our group is committed to playing an active role in making Oyo State take its leadership position among the states in Nigeria, and will continue the OID Medical Outreach program initiated to support Makinde’s medical projects to ameliorate the suffering of masses,” Adebayo said.

The statement also quoted Dr. Aaron Ogundiwin, the state’s OID Coordinator, as saying that the governor had approved N54m for a free medical health outreach to cover all the local governments in the state.

“The governor has earmarked a billion naira for the upgrading of all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state following his promise to provide quality healthcare and create a healthy enabling environment for investment.

“In keeping with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, Oyo State Government has been thoroughly sensitizing the general public on the steps to take should they experience any of the symptoms of the virus such as coughing, fever and difficulty breathing,” the statement quoted Ogundiwin as saying.

The statement further quoted Mr. Adeniyi Adetoro, OID Australia Coordinator, as urging the people of the state and indigenes living in the Diaspora to support Makinde’s quest to transform the state. (NAN)

