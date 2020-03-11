THE Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that the two passengers that had contact with the index COVID-19 patient aboard a Turkish Airline flight to Lagos have been found.

Abayomi during a media briefing on COVID-19 update on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the two men were identified within 24 hours of going public with their names and had contacted the ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Abayomi on March 9, had disclosed that the government was on a search for two male passengers who had direct contact with the index case during his trip on Turkish Airline from Istanbul to Lagos on Feb 24.

Abayomi had said that efforts to reach the two individuals had proved abortive, while giving their names as ‘Enwelunta Godfrey Obumnore’ and ‘Salami Abiodun Sadeeq.’

“I thank the media for putting those names out and for social media, it was very quick.

“It shows that the Lagos community is responsive and very responsible because I was surprised at the speed they were identified,” he said.

The Commissioner disclosed that a family of four children, their teacher from the United States and another man from the United Kingdom have been placed under isolation.

“Apparently, they were in close proximity with somebody who has the coronavirus infection.

“We have had them in isolation for the past two days, the first test is negative, we will repeat the test in forty-eight hours and see what happens.

“We also have another gentleman from the United Kingdom, so we will run his test today and the result will define what happens,” he said.

Speaking on the progress of the index patient, Abayomi said that the patient was getting well and have no symptoms.

“But the test shows that he is still secreting the virus, although, the level is going down significantly.

“So if the virus secretion hits zero, we will test him one more time to be sure and he will be discharged from the hospital,” he said.

He noted that the second patient was also improving, saying he has not developed any major symptoms but some minor aches, adding that they were satisfied with his progress.

“We will repeat his test tomorrow and based on his test result, we will determine what happens next,” he said.

Abayomi added that the three persons from France, England, and China that were placed on isolation on March 5, had tested negative and have been discharged.

The Commissioner emphasised that there are only two persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He restated government’s preparedness to contain and break the circle of transmission of the virus, while stressing the state’s commitment to protect the health of all its citizens. (NAN)

– Mar. 11, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)