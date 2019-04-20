THE Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions has demanded from the Federal Government the fulfilment of its agreement and payment of 12 months’ arrears of 53.37 per cent salary increment estimated at N8.32bn.

The agreement, according to the SSAUTHRIAI, was reached with its Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Union in January 2011.

The SSAUTHRIAI, which congratulated the Federal Government on the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections, however, frowned on the spate of killing of innocent Nigerians during the election period.

It said the Federal Government ought to put in place maximum security measures that would guarantee the right of citizens to vote without fear of being molested.

A statement from the association read in part, “We sympathise with the Federal Government on the recent killings in various parts of the country. However, the council-in-session calls for maximum security of lives and property in the country.”

The association also called for the total review of the Pension Reform Act 2014 to allow retirees to access their lump sum (100 per cent) as well as prompt payment on retirement.

The association, while appreciating the efforts of the National Assembly and other stakeholders in the passage of the new National Minimum Wage Bill, frowned on the delay in signing it into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a communiqué signed by its Sectoral Chairman, Felix Uwadiae, and Secretary, Ademola Olajire, which was obtained by SATURDAY PUNCH, the association implored the Federal Government to honour the agreement reached with JORAISU in January 2011.

It read in part, “The agreement includes the payment of 12 months’ arrears of 53.37 per cent salary increase estimated at N8.32bn, a retirement age of 65 years, the release of conditions and schemes of service, increased funding of research institutes, establishment of a National Research Institutes Commission as well as peculiar and earned allowance.

“The council-in-session observed with dismay that despite the favourable National Industrial Court judgment on the skipping of CONRAISS 10, the management of some research institutes have yet to comply. The council, therefore, calls for total compliance with the court judgment.” – Punch

