A medical practitioner in Abia, Dr Chinagozi Adindu, has advised parents and caregivers to cover their children with warm clothes to protect them from pneumonia ahead of the rainy season.

Adindu, the Executive Secretary of the Abia Primary Health Care Development Agency, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Umuahia.

“The children are now enjoying their second term holiday and if you leave them like that, they roam the streets and even enjoy the rain.

“So, make sure that you do not allow them to move around when it is raining, because they may catch cold at the end of the day,” he cautioned.

Adindu also advised adults against exposing themselves to pneumonia during the wet season.

According to the medical practitioner, pneumonia is a dangerous infection with a lot of complications if not properly treated.

“So, I advise everyone, please cover yourself properly and protect yourself from pneumonia,” Adindu warned.

NAN reports that there was a heavy downpour for over two hours on Monday night in Abia capital, Umuahia. (NAN)

– Apr. 23, 2019 @ 02:45 GMT |

