THE Nasarawa State Government has shut down Na-warke Clinic at Uke, Karu Local Government Area of the state, over illegal surgical operation and other sharp practices.

Dr Haruna Ekom, the state Director, Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health, led the team that closed down the clinic on Monday in Uke.

He said that the ministry has embarked on unscheduled inspection tour to curb the increasing rate of quackery in the health sector in the state.

The director regretted that quackery is affecting the health needs of many Nigerians and the socio-economic development of the country negatively.

“We have shut down many clinics over time due to illegal operation and we will continue to do that as part of measures to tackle quackery and to improve on the health status of the people of the state.

“We just shut down Na-Warke clinic because surgical operation is not expected to be handled at the facility.

“And because their activities had affected the health of many Nigerians negatively,” he said.

“We have decided to embark on this inspection tour among private health establishments in order to identify registered and unregistered as well as qualified clinics because of the activities of quacks in the health sector,’’ according to him.

Ekom however assured that government would deal decisively with erring health professionals who fall short of standards.

He called on health workers to adhere strictly to the ethics of their profession in order to save human lives.

“I am also advising health personnel to adhere strictly to medical laid down rules and standard in the interest of the health of the people and for the benefit of all,” he added.

The director also called on the general public to report any quack medical practitioner to the ministry for appropriate action.NAN

June 3, 2019

