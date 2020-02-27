THE Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lagos Branch, says it has mobilised over 80,000 volunteers in the state for social mobilisation against the spread of Lassa fever and Covid-19.

The Branch Chairman, Mrs Adebola Kolawale, made the disclosure at a press briefing organised by the Society on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was supported by the Society’s National Headquarters, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) and the Ministry of Health.

According to her, the spread of the latest outbreak of lassa fever is quite alarming compared to previous years.

Kolawole added that to help prevent the spread, the NRCS volunteers would visit schools, markets and religious institutions to sensitise Lagos residents on precautionary measures to adopt.

“Social mobilisation will commence in earnest; our volunteers will even go from house to house to sensitise the citizens of Lagos.

“Our volunteers are all over the 20 local government areas (LGAs) and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) within the state and will continue to hold sensitisation sessions,” she said.

The chairman further said that the strategies adopted included community clean ups and vector control activities, door to door health education and epidemic control activities.

Speaking on the Covid-19 Virus, Kolawole said volunteers trained in epidemic control by the IFRC had already been placed on alert to help manage the situation should it spread to Nigeria.

She urged Nigerians to embrace the preventive measures recommended by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The recommendations according to Kolawole, include washing of hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, regular use of hand sanitisers, covering of nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

Others include avoiding close contact with sick people and not touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

NAN

– Feb. 27, 2020 @ 08:35 GMT |

