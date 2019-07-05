Abuja, July 5, 2019 (NAN) The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised corps members presently in camps to learn to respect the cultures and traditions of people in the communities they would be posted to.

Mrs Walida Sadique-Isa, NYSC Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Coordinator, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Sadique-Isa said that such was necessary for the corps members to cultivate a harmonious relationship with their host communities so that their service year would be peaceful and eventful.

“We usually advise corps members on how to live in communities where they are posted for their primary assignments. They should know the communities and the people.

“They should learn to respect the cultures and traditions of their host communities to sustain a harmonious relationship with them.

“They should not look down on any one, they should identify with them and deliver community service and corporate social responsibilities in areas the communities could be lacking,’’ she said.

The coordinator advised the corps members to be security conscious and not to keep late nights or travel without notice.

“There are security concerns presently in our country and we urge them to be security conscious.

“They should not keep late nights and they should not travel without giving appropriate notice.

“If they need to travel or go out at short notice they should endeavour to notify the authorities, or even a fellow corps member of their movement,’’ she said.

She said that the corps members presently at the Kubwa, FCT orientation camp were well behaved and of good conduct.

She urged them to take part in all camp activities to aid their development and self-reliance.

“Our corps members have, so far, conducted themselves very well.

“We have not received any serious cases of indiscipline but the minor ones recorded have been met with appropriate sanctions.

“They have been engaged in so many camp activities.

“I always tell them that all camp activities are important for their self-development, and they have been testifying to the positive impacts of those physical and mental activities in their lives,’’ she said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,759, Batch B, Stream One corps members are presently at the Kubwa orientation camp and are billed to round off camp activities on July 8. (NAN)

– July 5, 2019 @ 18:30 GMT

