Enugu State Government on Saturday urged civil servants in the state to adhere strictly to the laid down preventive COVID-19 protocols to containment of the spread of the virus.

The Enugu State Acting Head of Service, Mr. Ken Chukwuegbo made the call in Enugu on Saturday during the decontamination and fumigation of the state secretariat in the Enugu ahead of resumption of work on Monday.

Chukwuegbo applauded Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his commitment towards the well being and safety of the workers.

He disclosed that desk officers from the office of the Head of Service had been mandated to ensure strict compliance.

Chukwuegbo described the decontamination of schools and secretariats in the state as a welcome development. The acting head of service urged the workers to resume work with their face masks. He also advised them to maintain physical and social distancing as well as adhere to other precautionary measures as listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). He also urged workers not to loiter around but remained in their offices. Chukwuegbo commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for being worker friendly and paying their salaries regularly amidst the COVID-19. Mrs. Mabel Agbo, Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Ministerial Affairs, explained that the decontamination exercise was approved to create a safe environment for the civil servants when they resume. Agbo added that the exercise would eliminate reptiles and rodents that must have invaded the offices during the lockdown as well as prevent the spread of COVID-19. ”Enugu State is blessed to have a governor in the person of Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who cares for the indigenes and residents of the state by protective means, ” she said. She said that the workforce is a veritable organ of government with which it achieved its economic goals. Mr. Martin Ugada, the State Civil Service Commission, lauded the governor’s sensibility and wise counsel that the State Secretariat should be decontaminated for the safety of the workers and visitors. He advised the workers to observe the health workers guidelines to curtail the spread of the pandemic. The State Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Okwudiri Ohaa, pointed out that the state government was not only decontaminating the secretariat, but also fumigating to clear it of reptiles and mosquitoes. Ohaa handed over 600 Disinfectant Hand Sprayers to Mrs. Agbo to distribute to offices as approved by the governor and advised workers to stay safe and obey all the laid down COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)

