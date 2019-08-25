THE Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Government Residential Area (GRA), says it plans to carry out sensitisation and diagnosis on hepatitis as part of the “Hepatitis Zero World Eradication Programme’’ in Rivers.

Mr Nelson John, Chair, Service Project of the club, made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

John said that the sensitisation and tests would be carried out at Rumuodomaya Health Centre in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state for three days.

He said that the programme would commence from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

John urged residents of the host community and others to kindly create time out of their busy schedule to be part of the hepatitis disease treatment and prevention project.

“The aim of the campaign is focused on keeping people healthy, ‘’ he said.

