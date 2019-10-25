THE Rotary Club of Abakaliki South (ROCAS), Ebonyi, has called on nursing mothers to ensure their children get adequate vaccines against poliomyelitis.

Dr Robinson Onoh, State Polio Plus Representative made the call on Thursday, during an event to mark the World Polio Day.

The club in collaboration with the Institute of Child Health (ICH), Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FETHA), joined the world to strengthen efforts pertaining immunisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Polio Day is being celebrated every Oct. 24 with awareness creation for polio eradication through vaccine against the infectious virus.

Polio is a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease.

Onoh, who is the Rotary President of the club for Abakaliki South District 9142, Zone 13, said that keeping the environment clean was another way for polio eradication in a society.

“Ensure your hygiene is optimal because the virus can be transmitted through feaces to vegetables or other foodstuffs.

“Wash vegetables and other foodstuffs properly to avoid being infected,” he said.

Onoh, also a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, while commending the collaborating partner, said the awareness creation was for complete eradication of the virus and for people to remain free.

“For two years now, we have not seen any one with the virus and we hope that by 2020, the country will be declared free, if polio the virus is not seen.

He encouraged the general public to support the Rotary foundation to enable them continue in the fight against the virus.

The Director, Institute of Child Health and Consultant, Pediatrician, Dr Thecla Ezeonu at the hospital, said that they had been recording progress in immunisation of children within the capital city but expressed worry over commitment of people in the rural areas.

Ezeonu expressed optimism that health workers at primary health centres in the rural areas were working toward ensuring immunisation of significant number of children.

“Our worries is in the rural areas, where people may, out of ignorance, not know the importance of vaccine.

“We will keep sensitising and encouraging mothers on the availability and importance of the vaccine as soon as a child is born.

“A child gets first dose at birth, second at six weeks, third at ten weeks and fourth at fourteen weeks,”Ezeonu said.

However, on behalf of the management of AE-FETHA, the Director of Administration, Mr Callistus Azubike commended the club for its gesture in assisting the needy.

Azubike urged them to continue in extending their humanitarian services to the society.

NAN reports that the club donated a wheel chair to Nwaezeiyi Health post, an annex of AE-FETHA at Izzi Local Government Area of the state, for the physically challenged.

The club also enlightened mothers at the ICH on the importance of the vaccine and administered it on children at the centre.

