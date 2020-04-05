Seyi Makinde tests negative for coronavirus

SEYI Makinde, governor of Oyo State has tested negative for coronavirus.

Makinde made this known on Sunday, April 5, on his twitter page, stating: “This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19.

“I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.”

Realnews reports that Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde on Monday, March 30, confirmed he tested positive to the rampaging coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19.

The governor who tweeted via his personal handle @seyiamakinde on Monday, said that he remains asymptomatic and would remain in isolation.

He also said that he had appointed Prof Temitope Alonge, a former Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while he recovers.

It would be recalled that Governor Makinde was one of the governors who attended the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting in Abuja, penultimate week, where he met with a number of colleagues.

The Nigerian Governor’s Forum, NGF, had after the meeting advised its members who attended the Abuja meeting to go into self- isolation or undergo COVID-19 tests.

