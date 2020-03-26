TUNDE Ajayi, special assistant to Lagos state governor on health, has said that six patients, who were treated for coronavirus have recovered.

Ajayi in a tweet on Thursday, March 26, said: “Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos, is doing right. Lagos takes the lead.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has recorded 51 cases of coronavirus at March 25. The index patient from Italy was discharged last week.

According to the NCDC, “Out of the 51 confirmed cases, two have been discharged, while one death has been recorded. Lagos has 32 confirmed cases.”

– March 27, 2020 @ 14:12 GMT

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)