CITIZENGO, a Non-governmental Organisation, NGO, has said that the African Population and Health Research Center, APHRC, and the Swedish government are funding abortion and homosexuality in Africa. The group said Sweden has been using its taxpayer’s money to fund abortion and homosexuality in Africa.

The NGO in a statement made available to Realnews said Sweden through its Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, SIDA, is pushing for destructive comprehensive sexuality education in Africa. It also alleged that Sweden is using SIDA to fund abortion bills, research on abortion, and even partnering with pro-abortion that include IPAS, Marie Stopes, and International Planned Parenthood in Africa.

“Currently SIDA is funding the East African Abortion bill that will soon be tabled at the East African Legislative Assembly. If this bill is passed, East Africa would be bound to legalise abortion upon ratification. SIDA has been using a lot of money and effort to lobby for this bill, which will be presented in the EALA anytime from now. SIDA has also established a research outfit that they ridiculously name after Africa, African Population and Health Research Center, APHRC,” it said.

According to CitizenGO, it has been challenging the policies of social inclusion, promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights for adolescents, while also pushing for access to safe abortion and post-abortion care, and special rights for people identifying as LGBTQ+. It also said APHRC has been partnering with the research an arm of International Planned Parenthood Federation, IPPF, to release sensational and skewed statistics in Africa with the aim of changing the very strict pro-life and pro-family laws present in the continent.

“The currently targeted African countries by the Swedish-funded APHRC include Kenya, EAC, Malawi, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. A quick review of SIDA and APHRC indicates a well thought out plan to make sure abortion and homosexuality are legal in African countries. SIDA labels abortion as a human right and depicts it as a necessary amenity that should be available for all.

“African countries apart from South Africa and Namibia have very pro-life laws and this seems to be giving Sweden a headache. Africa was relieved when the United States started implementing the Mexico City Policy, but now other pro-abortion are starting to sprout and fund anti-life and anti-family activities in the continent. While SIDA is supposed to be a developmental agency, it has ignored real developmental issues like infrastructure, hospitals, education, clean water and focused on abortion, sexualisation of African children, and pushing for homosexuality.

“We have to fight for the African family and refuse these agents of death like SIDA, who consider pro-life people and NGOs like CitizenGO a threat to their agenda. We are asking the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs to recall SIDA and stop misusing funds of the Swedish taxpayers to kill African babies and to destroy African children and families.”

