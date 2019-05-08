Takeda expands Oncology research

Research underscores Takeda’s mission to help improve patient outcomes for higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic Myelomonocytic leukemia and acute Myeloid leukemia – rare cancers with significant need

TAKEDA Pharmaceutical Company Limited on Wednesday, May 8 announced that it will present a total of five company-sponsored poster presentations, as well as an oral pipeline symposium, at the 15th International Symposium on Myelodysplastic Syndromes taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark from May 8-11, 2019. Takeda’s presentations will highlight the company’s investigations into the epidemiology, prognosis and patient reported outcomes for higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, HR-MDS, and the related conditions – chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, CMML, and acute myeloid leukemia, AML, to achieve a deep understanding of these rare cancers and the needs of this patient community.

“We are excited to join the MDS community at this upcoming meeting where we will share key findings around Takeda’s research in HR-MDS, CMML and AML,” Hui Huang, PhD, the head, Oncology Global Outcomes Research at Takeda. “For over a decade, there has been little advancement in treatment options for people living with HR-MDS and CMML, despite poor patient outcomes. Takeda’s investment in this wide-ranging global outcomes research directly captures patient input to better understand these cancers, as well as AML, and the impact on their lives. These findings are an important aspect of our work as we strive to bring new treatment options to patients.”

At this year’s International Symposium on Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Takeda will present results from a variety of innovative research studies. These results are the first global systematic review of HR-MDS and CMML on incidence and prevalence, including the risk of transformation to AML. The results will also quantify the disease burden, discuss the difficulties associated with diagnosis and underscore the significant unmet need of this patient population. Some of this research was conducted in collaboration with the MDS Foundation – an international non-profit advocacy organization whose mission is to support and educate patients and healthcare providers with innovative research into the fields of MDS, AML and related myeloid neoplasms.

Five Takeda Oncology-sponsored abstracts were accepted for poster presentation, as well as an oral pipeline symposium during MDS 2019:

Note: All times listed are in Central European Standard Time

Understanding and Measuring Fatigue In Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, and Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Mixed Method Research. Abstract MDS19-0051. Wednesday, May 8, 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Tivoli Conference Center, Room Vandsalen).

Epidemiology of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia: A Systematic Review. Abstract MDS19-0038. Wednesday, May 8, 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Tivoli Conference Center, Room Vandsalen).

Is Contemporary Incidence Estimation of Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome Possible? Results From a Systematic Literature Review. Abstract MDS19-0037. Wednesday, May 8, 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Tivoli Conference Center, Room Vandsalen).

Identification of the Most Suitable Patient-Reported Outcomes Measure for Trials in Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, and Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Abstract MDS19-0052. Wednesday, May 8, 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Tivoli Conference Center, Room Vandsalen).

Characteristics of Untreated Patients with Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes, HR-MDS, Identified in a United States, US, Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Database. Abstract MDS19-0035. Wednesday, May 8, 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Tivoli Conference Center, Room Vandsalen).

A Pragmatic Patient-Reported Outcome Strategy for Rare Disease Clinical Trials: Application of the EORTC Item Library. Oral Symposium Presentation. Thursday, May 9, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. (Tivoli Congress Hall).

