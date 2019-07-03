TAKEDA Pharmaceutical Company Limited, “Takeda”, the global biotechnology leader in rare diseases, will present research covering a broad range of rare bleeding disorders at the 27th Annual International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis Congress (ISTH), July 6-10, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.

Showcased in 10 oral presentations and 38 poster presentations, these data underscore Takeda’s pursuit of treatment innovation to achieve optimized and personalized patient care in hematology.

“At Takeda, we are proud of the hematology heritage Shire, Baxalta and Baxter built over 70 years and we plan on expanding on it through continued research and innovation, in pursuit of a world without bleeds,” said Dr. med. Wolfhard Erdlenbruch, Vice President Head of Global Medical Affairs Hematology, Takeda.

“We look forward to presenting new data from PROPEL and important updates from our gene therapy and leading factor pipeline at ISTH 2019, showcasing our continued development and commitment in this area.”

Takeda will also present 14 scientific updates regarding its gene therapy pipeline for both hemophilia A and B. The goal of gene therapy is to enable a hemophilia patient’s body to naturally produce a sufficient amount of the missing factor VIII or IX to alleviate bleeding episodes.3 Therefore, it may be possible to help convert a hemophilia patient’s

