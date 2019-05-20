New Data to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting and the Congress of the European Hematology Association demonstrate advancements in Medicines designed to address the Unmet Needs of patients for a variety of cancers

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, on Monday, May 20 announced that the company will present data at the 55th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), May 31-June 4 in Chicago and the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association, EHA, June 13-16 in Amsterdam.

“We look forward to presenting data at ASCO and EHA that illustrate the continued progress of our portfolio in both clinical research and real-world settings in solid tumors and blood cancers,” Phil Rowlands, the head, Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda. “These data demonstrate our continued commitment to the discovery, development and delivery of medicines for patients with cancers.”

At ASCO, Takeda will present data from both its lung portfolio and hematology portfolio. Results from a Phase 1/2 first-in-human, open-label, multicenter study of TAK-788 will be presented orally. The ongoing study is investigating the antitumor activity and safety of TAK-788 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors harbor epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. Takeda also will present three posters that demonstrate our commitment to furthering the understanding of patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) NSCLC treated with ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib). The Phase 3 PhALLCON trial – an ongoing efficacy study of ICLUSIG® (ponatinib) in combination with reduced-intensity chemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) – will be featured in a poster presentation. Additional data from the ECHELON-1 and ECHELON-2 trials evaluating ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) as a frontline treatment option in patients with newly diagnosed Stage III and IV Hodgkin lymphoma and in CD30+ peripheral T-cell lymphoma, respectively, will also be shared in partnership with Seattle Genetics.

At EHA, additional analyses from the TOURMALINE-MM3 trial, which is investigating NINLARO™ (ixazomib) as a post-transplant maintenance therapy in adult patients with multiple myeloma, will be presented, including quality of life and outcomes in patients who deepened their responses while on ixazomib maintenance. Furthermore, preliminary demographics, baseline characteristics and electronic patient-reported outcomes of patients enrolled in the US MM-6 trial, a study of multiple myeloma patients who transitioned from treatment with VELCADE® (bortezomib) to treatment with NINLARO, will be presented. Real-world findings will also be featured at the meeting, including results from INSIGHT-MM, a global, prospective, non-interventional, observational study of presentation, treatment patterns and outcomes in multiple myeloma by age and geographical region. ADCETRIS will be featured in encore presentations including three-year results from the ECHELON-1 trial, which will be presented during an oral, as well as results from the ECHELON-2 trial.

The eight Takeda-sponsored abstracts accepted for presentation during ASCO 2019 and 11 abstracts at EHA 2019 include:

ASCO Annual Meeting 2019

Note: All times listed are in Central Daylight Time

TAK-788

Antitumor Activity of TAK-788 in NSCLC with EGFR Exon 20 Insertions. Abstract 9007. Oral Presentation. Monday, June 3, 10:12 – 10:24 a.m. (Hall B1).

ALUNBRIG (brigatinib)

Brigatinib (BRG) Versus Crizotinib (CRZ) in Asian Versus Non-Asian Patients (pts) in the Phase 3 ALTA-1L Trial. Abstract 9026. Poster Presentation. Sunday, June 2, 8 – 11 a.m. (Hall A).

Phase 2 Study of Brigatinib in Patients (pts) with Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK)−Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) that Progressed on Alectinib or Ceritinib. Abstract TPS9115. Poster Presentation. Sunday, June 2, 8 – 11 a.m. (Hall A).

Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) Results from ALTA-1L: Phase 3 Study of Brigatinib vs Crizotinib as First-Line (1L) ALK Therapy in Advanced ALK+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). Abstract 9084. Poster Presentation. Sunday, June 2, 8 – 11 a.m. (Hall A).

ICLUSIG (ponatinib)

Phase 3 PhALLCON Study: Ponatinib (PON) vs Imatinib (IM) With Reduced-Intensity Chemotherapy (CT) in Patients (pts) With Newly Diagnosed Philadelphia Chromosome–Positive (Ph+) ALL. Abstract TPS7061. Poster Presentation. Monday, June 3, 8 – 11 a.m. (Hall A).

ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin)

Brentuximab Vedotin with Chemotherapy for Stage 3/4 Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma: Three-Year Update of the ECHELON-1 Study. Abstract 7532. Poster Presentation. Monday, June 3, 8 – 11 a.m. (Hall A).

Response to Brentuximab Vedotin by CD30 Expression: Results from Five Trials in PTCL, CTCL, and B-Cell Lymphomas. Abstract 7543. Poster Presentation. Monday, June 3, 8 – 11 a.m. (Hall A).

Response to A+CHP by CD30 Expression in the ECHELON-2 Trial. Abstract 7538. Poster Presentation. Monday, June 3, 8 – 11 a.m. (Hall A).

EHA 24th Congress

Note: All times listed are in Central European Time

Multiple Myeloma / NINLARO (ixazomib)

Deepening Responses Seen with Ixazomib Maintenance Post-Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation (ASCT) are Associated with Prolonged Progression-Free Survival – Analysis from the TOURMALINE-MM3 Study. Abstract PS1382. Poster Presentation. Saturday, June 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Poster Area).

Health-related Quality of Life (HRQoL) Outcomes of Oral Ixazomib Maintenance Therapy Post Autologous Stem Cell Transplant (ASCT) In Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM) from TOURMALINE-MM3. Abstract PF626. Poster Presentation. Friday, June 14, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Poster Area).

Evolving Treatment Patterns in Multiple Myeloma (MM) Differ by Age and Region: Analysis from INSIGHT-MM, A Global, Prospective, Observational Study. Abstract PF601. Poster Presentation. Friday, June 14, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Poster Area).

Long-Term Proteasome Inhibition (LTPI) in Patients (Pts) with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM): US MM-6, A Real-World (RW) Study Transitioning from Bortezomib (Btz) to Ixazomib (Ixa). Abstract PF729. Poster Presentation. Friday, June 14, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Poster Area).

Comparative Effectiveness of Triplets Containing Bortezomib (B), Carfilzomib (C), Daratumumab (D), or Ixazomib (I) in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) in Routine Care in the US. Abstract PS1419. Poster Presentation. Saturday, June 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Poster Area).

Characteristics and Treatment Outcomes of Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM) Non-Stem Cell Transplant (nSCT) Patients in the UK, Germany, and France. Abstract PS1411. Poster Presentation. Saturday, June 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Poster Area).

Evolving Treatment Patterns in Non-Stem Cell Transplant (nSCT) Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM): Results from a Real-World Chart Review in France, Germany, and the UK. Abstract PS1416. Poster Presentation. Saturday, June 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Poster Area).

Impact of Patients Characteristics on Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Results From The CharisMMa Study. Abstract PF615. Poster Presentation. Friday, June 14, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Poster Area).

ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin)

Frontline Brentuximab Vedotin with Chemotherapy for Stage 3/4 Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma: 3-Year Update of the ECHELON-1 Study. Abstract S820. Oral Presentation. Saturday, June 15, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. (Hall 5).

The ECHELON-2 Trial: Results of a Randomized, Double-Blind Phase 3 Study of Brentuximab Vedotin and CHP (A+CHP) Versus CHOP in Frontline Treatment of Patients with CD30+ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas. Abstract PS1070. Poster Presentation. Saturday, June 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Poster Area).

Contemporary Treatment Patterns and Response in Relapse/Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in Clinical Practice in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. Abstract PS1256. Poster Presentation. Saturday, June 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Poster Area).

