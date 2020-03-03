GOV. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday advised scientists to intensify efforts on productive research to fast track sustainable health, economic and agricultural development in the country.

Tambuwal made the call at a symposium tagged-“Chemistry: A viable tool for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals’’, organised by American Chemical Society of Nigeria (ACS).

The two-day exercise was jointly sponsored by Sokoto State University (SSU); Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDU), Federal Universities Birnin Kebbi and Gusau as well as Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUSTA), Alero.

Tambuwal, who was represented by Prof. Bashir Garba, the Commissioner for Higher Education, said the nation has abundant resources, if accurately tapped to address its multiple challenges.

He said that Nigerians have high expectation from scientists through their activities to make life easier like in the other nations.

The governor commended the organisation for its contributions to the social and economic development of the country, adding that Chemistry education was critical to the improvement of skills and productivity.

“As a state government we are committed to raising standard and quality of education, we have demonstrated this by renovating and re-equipping facilities in schools,’’ Tambuwal said.

Also speaking, Prof. Sani Dangoggo, Vice-Chancellor, Sokoto State University said that the university had signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with several institutions and research centres to enhance quality research.

On his part, Prof. Jacob Obaleye, the Chairman of ACS in Nigeria, thanked the state government for its support toward successful hosting of the conference.

Obaleye noted that ACS had contributed to national development, adding that its meritorious awards is competitive because about 28 countries are members of the society.

He called on the students, corporate bodies, industries and individuals to join the society. (NAN)

