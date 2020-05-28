Total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is 8733

ACCORDING to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 389 new cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19 disease was recorded across various states of the country.

The NCDC made this known in its official Twitter handle on Wednesday night, stating that that 256 cases were recorded in Lagos State and 23 in Katsina State. There were 22 cases in Edo State, 14 in Rivers State, 13 in Kano State , 11 in Adamawa and Akwa Ibom State, seven in Kaduna State and six in both Kwara and Nasarawa State.

The NCDC also said that there were two cases each in Gombe, Plateau, Abia, Delta, Benue, Niger, Kogi, and Oyo States while Imo, Borno, Ogun and Anambra State recorded one case each.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria at at Wednesday night is 8733 with 2501 patients discharged while 254 persons have died.

