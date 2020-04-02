The Bauchi State Government has said that two out of the three index Coronavirus (covid-19) patients would soon be discharged.

Alhaji Baba Tela, the Deputy Governor who is also the Chairman, Disease Outbreak Response Committee of the state, made this known in a news conference in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said that 99 people have so far been tested for the deadly virus in the state, however, only three had been confirmed positive.

“Our statistics in the state with regards to the virus basically remains the same.

“99 people were tested for the virus in the state and three tested positive while 96 were negative.

“Out of the three cases, two would soon be discharged,” he said.

The deputy governor further revealed that the lockdown as earlier announced, which takes effect from Thursday, April 2, was not a total shutdown.

He added that it was a process meant to ensure social distancing in a manner that people would not, by a way of congestion in markets and other populated areas expose or spread the infection.

“All borders leading to the state would be shut down today, so that unsuspecting carriers of the virus would not infiltrate or spread the virus in the state.

“Restriction of movement of people in towns and villages is, hereby eased, but people are enjoined to maintain the one to one-point two metres spacing and avoid overcrowding.

“We want to appeal to the public, though we relax these measures, we urge our citizens to show greater understanding and cooperation with the Law Enforcement Agencies to help us manage this emergency,” he urged.

Tela also urged traders who were taking undue advantage of the situation to hike the prices of commodities in the state to refrain from such acts. (NAN)

