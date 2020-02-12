Two persons tested for coronavirus

Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, minister of health, has confirmed that two persons suspected of having coronavirus have tested negative after diagnosis in Nigeria.

The minister stated this while declaring the Kano State Primary Health Summit opens at Government House, on Tuesday, February 11.

Ehanire said that the country was fortified with three well-equipped centers to diagnose the deadly disease and other viral infections.

According to him, the federal government has put adequate mechanisms in place at all entry points in the country to screen all incoming passengers to ascertain their health status.

He said efforts are being made to prevent possible carriers of the coronavirus disease from entering the country.

