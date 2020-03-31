The United Bank for Africa, UBA, Plc., has donated N28.5 million to the Anambra State government in support of the fight against spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, secretary to Anambra State Government, received the cheque on behalf of the state Government in Awka on March 30.

The SSG currently serves as secretary of the Anambra State Action Committee on COVID-19 pandemic.

While thanking the bank for the donation called for more support from well-meaning Anambra people and other organisations toward the ongoing fight against spread of the pandemic.

According to Prof. Chukwulobelu, all COVID-19 donations should be routed through the office of the SSG for proper documentation.

Casimir Molokwu, regional manager of the bank, presented the cheque on behalf of the Tony Elumelu, chairman of the bank.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government is operating two accounts on the coronavirus project.

These are:

The state COVID-19 SUPPORT FUND — UBA PLC, ACCOUNT NUMBER – 1022752108 and Anambra State COVID-19 AID –FIDELITY ACCOUNT NUMBER – 5030112159.

