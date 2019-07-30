Ugwuanyi promises ESUT Teaching Hospital of hepatitis viral load estimation machine

Enugu State Governor’s wife, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi has assured the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital of hepatitis viral load estimation machine.

Ugwuanyi gave the assurance while presenting an address on the 2019 World Hepatitis Day (Grand Finale) held at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane in Enugu on Tuesday.

She noted that the teaching hospital and the state needed the machine to effectively diagnose and treat hepatitis in the state.

“It is an insult to direct patients to go to other neighbouring states to do hepatitis viral load estimation check.

“I am going to convince my husband on the need to get the machine as well as make the state a referral place for other states. They are the ones supposed to come to Enugu and not the reverse,’’ she said.

The governor’s wife noted that the state and local governments must prioritize hepatitis in their health agenda to effectively eliminate the dangerous disease from the state.

Ugwuanyi expressed dissatisfaction with the immunization coverage of the state, adding that it was only comprehensive and all-involving immunization that could effectively check dangerous disease like hepatitis.

“The current 67 per cent level of immunization coverage is worrisome; we all, our doctors and healthcare providers including our partners and stakeholders, needed to scale up the coverage to be among the best in the country.

“Healthcare providers and doctors need to advocate to mothers to protect their children better by embracing regular and routine immunization.

“We have to up our game of health awareness and advocacy using the oncoming August Meeting as a platform to reach out to mothers and pass vital health messages to them,’’ she said.

The governor’s wife however, commended efforts of the state Ministry of Health and ESUT Teaching Hospital on the ongoing free testing and counseling on hepatitis.

Earlier, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, Permanent Secretary of Enugu State Ministry of Health, said that the grand finale was the culmination of activities meant to create awareness about hepatitis, which started on the World Hepatitis Day on July 28.

Agujiobi said that the ministry had done a lot of radio and television programmes, in both English and local languages, to sensitize the public on hepatitis, its symptoms and ways to prevent it.

“We have also done a walk, road shows, direct visit to some selected schools to talk to students about the disease and opened a hepatitis test centre in ESUT Teaching Hospital in Parklane,’’ he said.

Prof. Eddy Nwobodo, Chairman, Governing Board of ESUT Teaching Hospital, assured the governor’s wife that the board would work closely with her to get the hepatitis viral load estimation machine before the next 90 days.

“I want to reveal to her Excellency that the board of this hospital has agreed to work and see to it that the machine is here before the next 90 days.

“We are grateful to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and you on the passion and commitment you people have, to see to the health and wellbeing of residents of the state,’’ Nwobodo said.

Highlights of the event were health talk on hepatitis, distribution of leaflets on hepatitis and the ongoing free hepatitis test.

The theme of the event is “Invest in Eliminating Hepatitis’’. (NAN)

_ JULY 30, 2019 @18:58 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 4 visits today)