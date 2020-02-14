THE world’s airlines face potential revenue losses between 4 billion and 5 billion dollars in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak has led to widespread flight cancellations, according to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The Montreal-based UN body based its forecast on reports that around 70 carriers have stopped all international flight connections with China, while a further 50 have scaled down their China operations.

This has resulted in an 80 percent drop in foreign airline capacity and a 40 percent cut by Chinese airlines.

The ICAO also forecast that first-quarter tourism revenues could drop by 1.29 billion dollars in Japan and by 1.15 billion dollars in Thailand as Chinese air travelers stay home. (dpa/NAN)

– Feb. 14, 2020 @ 14:55 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)