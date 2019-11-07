THE United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and the Anambra State Government have re-emphasised the need for families to take good care of themselves to avoid contracting diseases that may lead to incalculable losses.

This may be in terms of loss of funds and family members.

Chineze George-Ileka, UNICEF Desk Officer domiciled in the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, said that unhealthy practices constitute grave health challenges to the country.

She made the observation during a workshop organised for Anambra Central President’s-Generals (PGs), Women and Youth Leaders at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area (LGA) on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

She noted that each community has health facilities and expressed dismay that such facilities are recording low patronage.

The Desk Officer decried the attitude of mothers who patronise Traditional Birth Attendants, TBAs, and quacks, saying that there were lots of dangers associated with such practices.

She emphasised the need to attend health centres, especially by pregnant and nursing mothers and immunising their children as and when due.

George-Ileka urged them to embrace exclusive breastfeeding so that they can reap the gains.

Speaking on general body cleanliness, she enjoined the participants to wash their clothes, especially under wears to avoid contracting infections.

“Wash your body properly to avoid coming down with body odours as a result of dirtiness,’’ she said.

The State Hygiene Promotion Officer, Dr, Rose Amasiani spoke against the menace of open defecation, OD, saying that it was one of the challenges facing the country currently.

She said that Nigeria had declared a state of emergency to achieve environmental cleanliness.

Amasiani urged the participants to launch a crusade against OD by erecting signposts at strategic positions, warning against OD to curb the unhealthy habit.

She enjoined them to adopt hygienic behaviours to reduce mortality and morbidity rates.

Nov. 7, 2019 @ 18:40 GMT

