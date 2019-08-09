UNICEF restates commitment to child growth, survival, development

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue to support various state governments to tackle the challenges of child growth, survival and development in the country.

Dr Annefrida Kisesa, the Chief of Field Services and Coordination, UNICEF Nigeria, gave the assurance at the closing ceremony of a four-day meeting in Kano on Thursday on ensuring sustainability of results for children through social policy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised by Unicef in collaboration with Kano State Government and Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

She said the meeting was aimed at strengthening the capacity of the stakeholders from the 19 Northern states with a view to come up with an action plan for the development of children.

“In addition, the meeting was aimed at looking at the situation of children in each state with evidence from each state for intervention programmes.

“This will enable UNICEF to give the necessary support where necessary because every child has the right to survival, growth, development and participation.

“Protecting and fulfilling these rights requires budgets, laws and social policies that promote equity,” she said.

The UNICEF official, however, restated the commitment of the Fund to continue to provide technical support for policy development, including planning and decision-making processes concerning children, both boys and girls.

In her remarks, Mrs Lydia Shewu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Welfare Youths and Sports in Bauchi State, commended UNICEF for the support it had been giving the state in the area of pupils enrolment.

She assured that the state government would ensure effective implementation of the recommendations on the social policy programmes.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by all the commissioners and permanent secretaries of ministries of Budget and Planning as well as other key stakeholders from the 19 Northern states.BE

