UNICEF and other partner agencies have been commended for their support toward the well-being of Anambra State.

Anthony Nweke, Acting Director, Information, Ministry of Information

and Public Enlightenment, made the commendation when officials of

UNICEF and WHO paid him a courtesy call in his office at Awka on

Friday, Aug. 30.

Nweke noted that the department has no fewer than 170 Information

Officers deployed to various Ministries, Agencies and Local

Government Areas, LGAs of the state.

According to him, these officers carry out the mandate of the ministry in

their areas of primary assignment, like coverage and showcasing of

various activities of the ministries and parastatal.

Nweke, while thanking UNICEF and partner agencies for all their

support, said they would look forward for more support for the benefit of

both parties.

The UNICEF Communication for Development (C4D) Consultant,

Felix Okocha, while noting the importance of communication to their

activities, said that Information Ministry was key to UNICEF activities

and programmes.

Okocha said the reason for the visit was to commend the Information

Commissioner, C Don Adinuba, for the support given to health activities

and programmes in the state through the ministry and its agencies.

“Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, has been supportive with jingles

and interactive programmes and we solicit for more robust support in

terms of airtime.

“UNICEF supports healthcare services, especially in women and

children and as such works with education, Information and women

affairs ministries.

“We have UNICEF Desk Officers in these offices that help to carry out

our activities at the grassroots,” he said.

Okocha emphasised the upcoming health campaigns in the state which

would include yellow fever, meningitis and the introduction of the

second dose of measles campaigns.

“We just concluded the introduction of Meningitis A (Men A) vaccine

into Routine Immunisation (RI).

“All these campaigns require grassroots mobilisation, so that people

would know and avail themselves of which Information Ministry is key

in ensuring that this happens,” Okocha added.

The UNICEF C4D Consultant urged that Information Officers at the

LGA level to always cover and report health activities in their respective

LGAs

This according to him will be geared toward ensuring that all mothers

and children are reached and protected from vaccine preventable diseases.

He, then, assured that UNICEF, WHO and other partners would continue

to provide technical and financial support to the state.

The WHO representative, Chris Ezenwanne, said that the state performed

well in the last measles vaccination campaign which took place in March

_AUG 30, 2019 @18:15 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 5 visits today)