UNICEF and other partner agencies have been commended for their support toward the well-being of Anambra State.
Anthony Nweke, Acting Director, Information, Ministry of Information
and Public Enlightenment, made the commendation when officials of
UNICEF and WHO paid him a courtesy call in his office at Awka on
Friday, Aug. 30.
Nweke noted that the department has no fewer than 170 Information
Officers deployed to various Ministries, Agencies and Local
Government Areas, LGAs of the state.
According to him, these officers carry out the mandate of the ministry in
their areas of primary assignment, like coverage and showcasing of
various activities of the ministries and parastatal.
Nweke, while thanking UNICEF and partner agencies for all their
support, said they would look forward for more support for the benefit of
both parties.
The UNICEF Communication for Development (C4D) Consultant,
Felix Okocha, while noting the importance of communication to their
activities, said that Information Ministry was key to UNICEF activities
and programmes.
Okocha said the reason for the visit was to commend the Information
Commissioner, C Don Adinuba, for the support given to health activities
and programmes in the state through the ministry and its agencies.
“Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, has been supportive with jingles
and interactive programmes and we solicit for more robust support in
terms of airtime.
“UNICEF supports healthcare services, especially in women and
children and as such works with education, Information and women
affairs ministries.
“We have UNICEF Desk Officers in these offices that help to carry out
our activities at the grassroots,” he said.
Okocha emphasised the upcoming health campaigns in the state which
would include yellow fever, meningitis and the introduction of the
second dose of measles campaigns.
“We just concluded the introduction of Meningitis A (Men A) vaccine
into Routine Immunisation (RI).
“All these campaigns require grassroots mobilisation, so that people
would know and avail themselves of which Information Ministry is key
in ensuring that this happens,” Okocha added.
The UNICEF C4D Consultant urged that Information Officers at the
LGA level to always cover and report health activities in their respective
LGAs
This according to him will be geared toward ensuring that all mothers
and children are reached and protected from vaccine preventable diseases.
He, then, assured that UNICEF, WHO and other partners would continue
to provide technical and financial support to the state.
The WHO representative, Chris Ezenwanne, said that the state performed
well in the last measles vaccination campaign which took place in March
_AUG 30, 2019 @18:15 GMT |