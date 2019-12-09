THE College of Medicine, University Of Lagos, on Monday inducted 138 newly qualified medical and dental practitioners into the profession.

Prof. Afolabi Lesi, Provost of the college, spoke at the induction ceremony of 2018 qualified medical and dental practitioners.

Lesi urged them to change the narrative and embrace their careers, saying that the inductees should be the change agents in the education and health sectors.

He said that goal of their training was not to fill them up with knowledge and send them into the world, but for them to continue to learn and constantly improve themselves.

“I, therefore, urge you to adopt this outlook as it will help you to adapt to the inevitable changes and challenges and opportunities ahead.

“Do not limit yourself to what you have learnt in school only, be ready to learn new things and trending approaches in clinical practice,” he said.

Lesi advised the inductees to give their best, be honourable, tell new stories, and tell the world that the seemingly impossible was achievable.

“It is not news that Nigeria, as a nation, is experiencing a challenging and interesting times.

“We can blame our leaders, but the blame squarely rests on each and everyone of us who either has been quiet not to rock the boat or cut corners in our quest to get ahead of the next person.

“This is compounded by the existential threat of brain drain at all levels of manpower and across all professional groups,” he said.

The provost then urged the inductees to be ready to tell their stories differently by doing something unique in their various fields of endeavours.

Also, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), University of Lagos, urged the inductees to be a problem solver in the health sector.

Ogunsola said that they were ambassadors of the institution and Nigeria, who should change the narratives of the health system.

“Quality of any medical school is by seeing their products; we are proud of our own products because they are smart and competent,” she said.

In his remarks, Dr Maxwell Ubah, the Chief Executive Officer of Strategy House, advised the newly inducted medical and dental practitioners to be competent doctors and not incompetent or criminal ones.

Ubah, who was the guest speaker, said that they should know that competent professionals were not static, but dynamic at their profession.

“Competent doctors share empathy which makes them closer and pay attention to their patients and makes them successful at their jobs.

“The future of medicine has started, but you are already late, which means you should take responsibility of your position.

“Learn to listen to your patients and other health workers and be committed to excellence,” he said. (NAN)

– Dec. 9, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT |

