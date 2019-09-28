A medical team from United States of America has donated medical equipment worth over 250,000 dollars to facilitate the establishment of Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku Ozalla, Enugu state.

The team, comprising medical doctors, four nurses and two respiratory therapists/physiotherapists spent seven days in Nigeria to teach some Nigerian medical experts selected from various federal medical centres in the country on how to use the intensive care unit (ICU) for children.

The team leader, Dr. Odiraa Nwankwor, a US based Nigerian medical doctor, said that he was very much worried about the lack of sophisticated ICU for children throughout the country. Hence, he has to engender the establishment of one at UNTH Enugu. Subsequently, a team of foreign doctors volunteered to come along with him so they could train some home based doctors on how the PICU mechanism works.

According to Nwankwor, he brought the equipment in June this year and went back to assemble a medical team, who volunteered to come with him to train some Nigerian doctors on how to use the equipment.

Noting that the seven days training was not enough, he said that under the capable hands of Professor Tagbo Oguonu, the PICU clinic could be managed properly until his team would visit again, hopefully next year.

He said the Nigerian doctors, who benefitted from the training were selected from Federal Medical Center Nnewi, Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital Awka, Federal Medical Center Abakaliki, Owerri, UNTH Enugu, among others.

He extolled UNTH chief medical director, Dr. Obinna Onodugo, for providing his team with the enabling environment to operate at the UNTH.

-Sep 28, 2019 @12:54 GMT |

