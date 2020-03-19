PRESIDENT Donald Trump of the United States of America has approved anti-malarial drug chloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus ailment.

“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, March 19.

“They’ve gone through the approval process – it’s been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription,” he said

Realnews reports that Chloroquine was banned in Nigeria for the treatment of malaria in 2005. But the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control continued to give license for its production because of its use in the treatment of other ailments.

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

