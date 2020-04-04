Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo on Friday inaugurated seven isolation centers in Imo as part of efforts to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

This came barely 24 hours after the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) urged Imo government to disclose its isolation centers and contact numbers for the general public to be aware.

Uzodinma, also inaugurated security patrol vehicles to tackle security challenges in the state.

The governor said Imo had no case so far of COVID 19 despite the rising cases in Nigeria and urged citizens of the state to always follow the rules.

Uzodinma said he was ready to fight the virus to a standstill in Imo and called for support of the general public.

“Operational ready test and treatment centers have been put in place in Imo, with a molecular laboratory to test for COVID-19 and Ebola.

“I urge the support of Imo Initiative Police to tackle security and environmental challenges. The centers will confront clinical challenges in health and other environmental factors.

“An emergency call center has been created; anyone with useful information on criminality and COVID-19 virus should call 112, it is a toll free call,’’ Uzodinma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the isolation centers are located at; Okigwe General Hospital, Aboh Mbaise General Hospital, Orlu General Hospital and the Federal Medical Center, Owerri.

Others are; General Hospital Umuguma and Well-Being Center, Orlu Road, Owerri. (NAN)

– Apr. 4, 2020 @ 9:39 GMT |

