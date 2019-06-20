A juice technology machinist, Mr John Okose, has advised entrepreneurs to venture into juice making to harness the potential of that aspect of the agriculture value-chain.

Okose gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the ongoing West Africa Trade Exhibition on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that venturing into juice making would inculcate healthy eating habits among the populace, advising hoteliers and relaxation spot operators to establish juice stands at their outfits.

Okose is the Chief Executive Officer of Juicing Technology Solutions, which is displaying organic juicing machines at the Food and Beverage Exhibition.

According to him, society needs more awareness about positive living, eating and staying healthy.

He stressed that since eating was one of the behavioral functions of human beings for living, what would enter the stomachs should be healthy, clean, organic and fresh.

‘‘With innovation of technology, juicing business has become easier. Just get the right machine for the fruits and it will squeeze out all water in it.

‘‘Our products are meant to squeeze out natural foods,’’ he stressed, adding that more Nigerians should start natural fruit business rather than putting preservatives that may be dangerous to health.

‘‘Natural juicing business will help the world in reducing sickness and diseases resulting from unhealthy eating and passing the healthy lifestyle culture to the incoming generation.

‘‘Remember natural fruit and vegetables contain no artificial preservatives or additives which guarantee healthy living.

According to him, if public places can venture into natural juice production business, this can change the narrative by breaking the cycle of unhealthy food and life time sicknesses.

NAN reports that one of the machines displayed was an orange juice extractor with capacity of producing three litres of juice in a minute.

Other machines displayed include tiger nut milk extractor, sugarcane juice, extractor and nuts milk processor.

The machines caught the attention of many participants at the fair, making them to troop to the machines stand to make enquiries.

June 20, 2019 @ 08:15 GMT

