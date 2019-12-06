WaterAid — an international non-governmental organisation — has called on governments, development partners and relevant stakeholder to collaborate on providing access to clean water, decent toilets and sanitation.

Mrs ChiChi Aniagolu-Okoye, Country Director of WaterAid, said this in a statement issued by Mrs Oluseyi Abdulmalik, Communications and Media Manager of the organisation on Friday in Abuja.

Aniagolu-Okoye said that clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene services transformed lives and improved livelihoods.

According to her, to make these basic needs normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation, we must keep taps running, toilets working and reinforce good hygiene behaviours.

“Everyone goes to the toilet and everyone is put at risk of deadly waterborne disease if the waste is not properly dealt with.

“So, we should join hands together and ensure that we all work it out for better Nigeria,’’ she said.

The country director also said that sanitation workers could be exposed when carrying out their jobs.

She said that sanitation workers should be provided with adequate equipment to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

“It is shocking that those sanitation workers are forced to work in conditions that endanger their health and lives.

“Sanitation workers are coping with stigma and marginalisation, rather than have adequate equipment, recognition and celebration of the life-saving work they carry out.

“Women, children, men and youth die daily because of poor sanitation services from both the diseases caused by human waste being released into the environment,’’ she said.

Aniagolu-Okoye, however, called on all the relevant stakeholders to work in oneness to enable provide decent toilets and good hygiene facilities as well as effective sanitation services across the county. (NAN)

– Dec. 6, 2019 @ 15:09 GMT |

