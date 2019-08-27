What you may not know about STDs

By Ejenike Austin

UNDOUBTEDLY when you hear or see the acronym “STD”, as a literate, adult or teenager, there is a striking thought “these are illnesses or infections caused solely by sexual contact, which in some cases are wrong. There are also some other ways you can come in contact with some “STIs”.

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are termed set of clinical infections that are passed from one person to another during sexual contact. They are also known as Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can be caused by bacteria, viruses or parasites that are transmitted through unprotected sex (vaginal, anal, or oral) and skin to skin genital contact.

However, having Sexually transmitted disease is not the end of the world, verities of STDs can be cured, treated and managed properly if in chronic stage, with the exception of few – {HIV, Hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV), herpes simplex virus}.

In many cases, sexually transmitted infections can be transmitted unknowingly because a person may not exhibit symptoms (being asymptomatic). Depending on the infection, symptoms can appear within days or weeks (chlamydia, gonorrhea, and genital herpes), weeks or months (Hepatitis B, HIV, syphilis) after exposure to the microorganism.

Common symptoms – which may appear alone or in combination – include abnormal genital discharge, burning sensation when urinating, bleeding after intercourse or between periods, rashes and sores in the genital or anal areas, swollen lymph glands in the groin, and sudden fever or appearance of flu-like symptoms.

Note that the sudden or eventual disappearance of symptoms, does not mean you are cured since it can return or manifest itself in different symptoms. Many sexually transmitted infections can be treated with antibiotics (although gonorrhea is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics) or antivirals. If left untreated, infections can lead to infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease, cancer, chronic liver conditions, pregnancy complications, and birth defects.

There can be plenty of microorganisms (bacteria) lying in wait in public restrooms, including both familiar and unfamiliar suspects like streptococcus, staphylococcus, E.coli and shigella bacteria, hepatitis A virus, the common cold virus, and various sexually transmitted organisms. But if you adopt simple hygienic measures like hand washing, you should be able to deliver a knockout punch to most of what you encounter and perhaps limit the possibility of infection to little or nothing.

People consider toilet seats to be public enemy, the playground for organisms responsible for STDs like chlamydia or gonorrhea. But before you panic, the toilet seat is not a common vehicle for transmitting infections to humans. Many disease-causing organisms can survive for only a short time on the surface of the seat, and for an infection to occur, the germs would have to be transferred from the toilet seat to your urethral or genital tract, or through a cut or sore on the buttocks or thighs, which is possible, but very unlikely.

To limit the possibility of contacting STDs/STIs to the lowest minimum, ensure that you:

Always practice safe sex – use a condom correctly and consistently or abstain from intercourse. If engaging in oral sex, use a male condom or dental dam.

Pack male and/or female condoms. Note that condoms obtained abroad may have higher breakage rates, maybe expired, or may have been stored in hot or humid places compromising their effectiveness.

Birth control methods such as oral contraceptives, injections, IUDs, or diaphragms do not prevent STI transmission and condoms are not fully effective from infections acquired through skin-to-skin contact like genital herpes.

Avoid behaviour that increases the risk of contracting STI such as casual sex with a stranger or a sex worker. Drinking heavily or taking mind-altering drugs will impair judgment and inhibitions during sexual encounter, increasing the risk of making unsafe choices like not using a condom.

Avoid getting tattoos, body piercings, or acupuncture treatments. Also don’t share razors, toothbrushes, or needles.

If you have engaged in risky sexual activities or suspect that you may have STI, visit a healthcare provider immediately. If the results confirm that you have STI, inform all your sex partners and encourage them to seek medical attention.

Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) can also be prevented through vaccination.

Available data shows that sexually transmitted diseases constitute great medical, social and economic problems in Nigeria. Apart from the heavy affliction of urban dwellers, there is rapid excursion of these diseases to the rural areas as well. This situation is serious enough to attract government attention so that necessary control measures may be initiated in good time in order to avert any serious consequence.

AUG 27, 2019

