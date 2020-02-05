EXPERTS will meet in Geneva effect from Feb 11-12 to set research and development priorities for coronavirus drugs, diagnostics and vaccines to combat the outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Speaking at a news conference in Geneva on Wednesday, Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO Emergencies Programme, said, “There are no proven effective therapeutics for novel coronavirus.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said that a multinational WHO-led team would go to China “very soon”.

Ghebreyesus added that 80 per cent of China’s coronavirus cases were in the central Hubei province, and that not all provinces had been affected.

According to him, there are 24,363 confirmed cases in China and 490 deaths.

He said that the past 24-hour period of monitoring saw the most cases in a single day, adding that 99 per cent of all the cases worldwide were in China.

NAN

– Feb. 5, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

