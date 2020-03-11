THE World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday announced that the COVID-19 outbreak could be viewed as a pandemic.

The WHO chief ​Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that every sector and every individual must be involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The organisation has called on all countries to activate and scale up emergency response mechanisms.

According to the WHO, there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.

According to the WHO Director-General, the number of cases outside China has increased 13-fold in the past two weeks. (Sputnik/NAN)

