ESTHER Somefun, a Gender and Reproductive Health Analyst, on Sunday, says that women who have undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) find it difficult to enjoy sex.

Somefun, work with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was difficult for circumcised women to enjoy sexual pleasure due to the complications of FGM.

She described FGM also known as female circumcision, as the partial or total removal of female external genitalia due to non-medical reasons.

“Due to the complications of FGM, women find it difficult to enjoy sex because the external female organ, the clitoris which ensure lubrication during sex has been cut off.

“These women can also experience painful sex, infertility, pelvic inflammatory infections, menstrual pains and keloids.

“FGM can also cause obstructed labour due to the narrowing of the external genitalia. Women with type two and three FGM are most at risk during child birth.

“Lubricants can be used but it will not total resolve the pain experienced during sex.

“Depending on the type of FGM, corrective surgery can be done to open the external genitalia to allow for easy passage of the male external genitalia, “she said.

Somefun said there were huge benefits when a woman did not undergo FGM both for short term and long term.

“There is no risk of gynecological problems including, painful mensuration, no repeated pelvic infections or problems if infertility and urinary tract infections.

“Sexual intercourse will not be painful and there is no risk of obstructed labour.”

Somefun urged women experiencing some of these complications of FGM to see a gynecologist for check and assessment.

She, however, advised parents and girls to join forces together to push against FGM through advocacy in the communities and media campaign.

Somefun said that the UNFPA had been supporting the Federal Government to revise the National Policy and plan of action on FGM in the country.

NAN

– Feb. 9, 2020 @ 17:19 GMT |

