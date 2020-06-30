WORLD Athletics published its four-year Strategic Plan, designed to harness the power and accessibility of athletics to drive growth in the sport and create a healthier and fitter world.

This is contained in a statement on the body’s website on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the mission of the plan is to grow the sport, inspire and lead by being the best example of well governed sports federation.

The statement added that the focus of the plan was on four priority goals namely participation and events, people, fans and partnership.

”In recent meetings, World Athletics and its 214 Member Federations discussed the direction athletics will take over the next four years and the short-term challenges and opportunities the sport has as the world begins to emerge from lockdown.

“A huge amount of work has been put into developing our four-year Strategic Plan, led by our CEO Jon Ridgeon, and with input and involvement from all at HQ, our Executive Board, our Area Presidents, Commission Chairs and Commissions,” the statement quoted World Athletics President Sebastian Coe as saying.

“This is an exceptional body of work that brings together all the great things we do as a global sport body with a laser sharp focus on doing it better, and includes some innovative and creative ideas to drive growth in our sport.

”It is exactly the type of roadmap our sport needs to bring together all our stakeholders with a single vision, mission and clear priorities,” the statement read in part.

