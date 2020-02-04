LILIAN Ogwezigwa, an oncologist in Faith Villa Clinic, Benin has advised women to go for routine checks regularly to avoid breast, cervical, ovarian and other cancers.

Ogwezigwa gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Benin on the 2019 World Cancer Day.

This year’s world cancer day is with the theme: “I Am and I Will’’ is an empowering call for personal commitment to reduce the growing impact of cancer.

She defined cancer as “a malignant growth or tumour resulting from an uncontrolled division of cells”.

She said cancer usually started with changes in one cell or a small group of cells.

Ogwezigwa said that if any of these signals were faulty or missing, cells might start to grow and multiply too fast, forming a lump called a tumour.

“For breast cancer, the growth presents as a small lump in the beginning and over time grows. Early detection is the major key to terminate breast cancer.

“While some cancer gives signs or symptoms, some do not give signs; women are also advised to go to the hospital ones yearly for a PAP smear in order to check for cervical cancer.

“It is important for everyone, male or female to regularly go for medical checks to detect some problems, especially cancer because it kills however early detection helps to prevent it from leading to death.

“As a tumour gets bigger, cancer cells can spread to surrounding tissues and structures by pushing on normal tissue beside the tumour.

“Cancer cells also make enzymes that break down normal cells and tissues as they grow.”

Ogwezigwa urged the federal and state governments to organise healthcare talks, awareness and sensitisation programmes to avoid the spread of cancer.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Cancer Day is celebrated yearly on Feb. 4 to promote awareness of cancer.

