THE Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) has advised Nigerians to go for regular eye screening, to prevent glaucoma that causes irreversible blindness.

Dr. Mosunmola Folorunsho, the President of MWAN in Kwara, gave the advice at a free eye screening programme organised by the association in conjunction with the Ophthalmology Department, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

Folorunsho warned that glaucoma is “one of the common causes of blindness in Nigeria that silently takes away the vision; so people who are 40 years and above should ensure regular eye screening at least twice a year’’.

She noted that the free eye screening is part of activities to mark this year’s World Glaucoma Week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Glaucoma is a disease that damages the optic nerve that is the part of our eye that carries the images we see to our brain.

To maintain a constant healthy eye pressure, it produces clear liquid that circulates in the front portion of the eye.

For a glaucoma patient, the fluid does not flow properly; this fluid pressure in the eye increases, pressing on the optic nerve in the back of the eye and causing damage to the nerve fibres.

She added that glaucoma is prevalent and symptomatic, as people don’t know about it until it gets to the advanced stage.

According to her, World Glaucoma Week is a unique initiative to help those with an interest in improved eye health to understand the devastating effects of a condition that could affect many people.

The MWAN President said with routine eye examination at least twice a year, people can avert glaucoma and prevent irreversible blindness.

According to her, over 250 people have taken advantage of the free eye screening at UITH to get their eyes checked.

Also, Dr. Tokunbo Obajolowo, a Consultant Ophthalmologist with UlTH, explained that though glaucoma can cause irreversible blindness, it can, however, be prevented with early detection.

“The disease itself may not be preventable but the emphasis is to detect early and arrest the situation.

“People should get their eyes checked early enough for our intervention to make a difference,’’ she said.

She explained that there is no known cause of glaucoma even though some types run in some families, advising people who are diabetic, hypertensive and people above 40 years to routinely check their eyes.

The Ophthalmologist warns that according to the National Survey of Blindness 2006, out of the number of people above 40 years of age in Nigeria, 16.9 percent of them are glaucoma-related blindness.

“To take into context the figure of people who are 40 years and above, half of them about 48 percent are blind from cataract, but of all of the group that is blind from cataract, if they get surgery, they immediately move out of blindness because cataract related blindness can be corrected.

“But the blindness from glaucoma is irreversible and people get permanently blind,’’ she said.

She observed that the free eye screening affords people the opportunity to get their eyes screened and that those who required surgery will get it at a subsidised price of N15,000.

She said that the medication required to treat glaucoma is expensive and that there are no sponsors for free eye surgeries.

The expert, however, noted that the Department of Ophthalmology decided to subsidise the price to assist about 30 indigent patients who are unable to afford the surgical intervention.

Obajolowo also appealed to the government at all levels to increase awareness on the dangers of glaucoma and also to subsidise the price for surgical interventions, as well as rehabilitate those that have been blinded from glaucoma. (NAN)

– Mar. 11, 2020 @ 13:35 GMT |

