THE Department of Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Neck Surgery (ENTH and surgery) of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has organised free screening and distribution of hearing aids to deaf children.

The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Mr Darlington Obaseki, represented by Prof. Casmir Omuemu, Commandant of Military Hospital, UBTH, disclosed this during an awareness programme to mark World Hearing Day on Tuesday in Benin.

The programme, which has “Don’t Let Hearing Limit You”, is to encourage the deaf and create opportunities for them to hear through an aid.

Obaseki defined hearing aid as a device designed to improve hearing by making sound audible to a person with hearing loss.

He said hearing aids are classified as medical devices in most countries, and regulated by the respective countries.

He noted that “with a hearing aid, a deaf person would be able to hear better and communicate freely. Limiting deaf persons is unfair.

“Just because they cannot hear doesn’t mean they are not humans.”

He advised the public to always assist patients with hearing problems and show them love and urged government to fund the provision of hearing aids to the deaf.

Prof. Paul Adobamen, the Head of Department (ENTH and Surgery) UBTH, advised persons with hearing problems to shun inferiority complex, depression, frustration, anxiety and stigma.

He said “limiting yourself would only create more problems for you. Hearing problem cannot stop you from becoming who you want to be.”

He advised people with hearing problems to embrace hope, learning and self-motivation which would make them relevant in the society.

Mr Omoifo Valentine, the state’s Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), represented by Mr Harrison Omokhua, his Deputy, advised the public to avoid loud sounds.

He said that loud sounds, age, Injury, excessive noise exposure, viral infections such as measles or mumps, shingles, ototoxic drugs (medications that damage hearing), meningitis and diabetes can cause sensor neural hearing loss.

He urged patients to go for regular checkups in order for medical practitioners to find solution to their hearing problem. (NAN)

– Mar. 3, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT |

