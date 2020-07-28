Mr Timothy Owoeye, Speaker of Osun House of Assembly has advised Nigerians to get screened for Hepatitis Virus, as the world celebrate marks 2020 World Hepatitis Day.

Owoeye in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Alabi, to commemorate the Day, stressed the need for people to be aware of the existence of the killer virus so as to halt its transmission.

He said that getting screened would afford people the opportunity to identify their risk factor, stating that Nigerians could reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting the viruses with awareness and screening.

“Hepatitis refers to an inflammatory condition of the liver which is commonly caused by a viral infection.

“There are other possible causes of hepatitis, including autoimmune hepatitis and the one that occurs as a secondary result of medications, drugs, toxins and alcohol.

“Getting screened is to check to see if you have hepatitis infection; the viruses are spread in different ways causing different symptoms.

“There are 5 main hepatitis viruses refered to as types A, B, C, D and E.

“Hepatitis is most often spread by contact with contaminated faeces or by eating tainted food, sharing needles with infected person, tattoo and unprotected sexual intercourse among others”.

The speaker said that for a society to be free from the virus there was need for people to get vaccinated for hepatitis A and B and the use of condom during sex.

Owoeye also advised that people must avoid sharing needles to take drugs and the practice of good personal hygiene such as thorough hand washing with soap and water. (NAN)

July 28, 2020 @ 15:00 GMT

