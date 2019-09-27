CHAIRMAN, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) Bauchi chapter,Dr Ibrahim Bello, says the increasing number of dog owners in the state has made it imperative to intensify public education on Rabies disease.

Making the observation at an event organized in Bauchi on Friday to mark the 2019 World Rabies Day, Bello said such awareness campaign should focus on the eradication of disease.

He said the association would partner media organizations and other stakeholders in creating awareness on the need for the eradication of the disease in the state.

Bello said that the state chapter would conduct free vaccination for dogs in the state as part of the celebration, adding that 500 vaccines had been procured for the exercise.

The chairman urged members of the public to visit veterinary clinics across all the 20 local government areas and access healthcare for animals.

In his speech, Bauchi state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Samaila Burga,represented by the Permanent Secretary,Dr Bala Lukshi, commended the association for organizing the event.

He said that from January to September 2019,nine cases of rabies with 23 human beings involved, were confirmed across the state.

” There has been nine cased of confirmed rabies with 23 human involvement (bite)in different parts of the state.

“I want to commend the state NVMA for its passion and gesture in procuring the anti-rabies vaccine for free vaccination of dogs in the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2019 World Rabies Day celebration has as its theme”Rabies: Vaccinate to Eliminate.”

