SEN.Chimaroke Nnamani, has advocated free counseling and treatment for all sickle cell patients in all government owned health facilities.

Nnamani, representing Enugu-East Senatorial District in the ninth senate made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja to mark the 2019 World Sickle Cell Day.

He also called for the provision of free drugs and other modalities for therapy at all government hospitals.

“Today’s, as we draw attention towards Sickle Cell Day, a day set aside by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/63/L/63 of December 22, 2008, we salute all “sicklers” including sickle cell patients, their mothers, fathers, siblings and all dependants.

“”When a sickle cell patient suffers, the entire family and dependants also suffer.

““As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child, so also it takes a village to take care of a sickle cell patient.

““To all sickle cell patients, I say to them we are all in it together, as we await full commencement of the 9th Assembly of the Nigeria Senate, our agenda is very clear:

““Full and free sero-diagnosis and identification of all sickle cell patients and carriers of sickle cell gene in all government health facilities.

“ “Free counseling for all sickle cell patients and treatment in all government health facilities, including out-patient services, specifically emergency room attention and sickle cell clinics.

“ “Free in-patient service in all government health facilities, free drugs and other modalities for therapy at all government hospitals.

“Appropriate data collection and documentation at birth, and reflection of data and relevant forms including death certificates,” Nnamani said.

He also called for free family and marriage counseling at all government health facilities, tertiary institutions, increased public enlightenment, funding and support of sickle cell societies.

““Finally, to all sickles patients, we share your pains, we salute your courage, doggedness and tenacity.’’

June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day and this year the Sickle Cell Society is celebrating 40 years of working in the sickle cell community.

World Sickle Cell Day is a United Nation’s recognised day to raise awareness of sickle cell at national and international levels.

